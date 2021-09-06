East Fire: Firefighters stop forward progress of brush fire north of Azusa

Firefighters were working to knock down a terrain-driven brush fire that erupted north of Azusa Monday morning.

The blaze ignited around 8:30 a.m. near East Fork Road and Glendora Mountain Road. Angeles National Forest officials said the fire has burned between three to five acres and that aircraft were making "good progress" in the firefight.

No structures were threatened in the blaze.

Firefighters were up against warm and dry conditions as a heat wave was expected in Southern California through Labor Day.

The fire was holding at four acres by 9 a.m., fire officials said.

