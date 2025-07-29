8.8 magnitude earthquake off coast of Russia triggers tsunami advisory for California

The Brief An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia. A tsunami advisory was issued for the coast of California and a warning for the entire state of Hawaii and parts of Alaska.



A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia, triggering a tsunami advisory for California as well as warnings for Hawaii and Alaska.

What we know:

The earthquake struck the southeast area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at around 4:25 p.m. PST.

It was originally recorded as an 8.0 magnitude, then upgraded to 8.7, then 8.8, according to the USGC.

Over a dozen aftershocks occurred, including a 6.9 in the same Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky area, a 6.3 in Vilyuchinsk, Russia, and a 5.6 in Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia.

Tsunami advisory in California

The entire U.S. West Coast and British Columbia are under a Tsunami Advisory.

Originally, a tsunami watch was issued for the entire coast of California, but that was then upgraded to an advisory, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The tsunami advisory is in effect for coastal regions in California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

The advisory means "dangerous currents and waves are possible", according to the National Weather Service. People are advised to stay away from beaches and waterways.

The center issued a list of potential start times for tsunami activity -- if it occurs at all -- across the state, including roughly 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for Los Angeles Harbor, 11:25 p.m. for Newport Beach and 11:20 p.m. for Oceanside.

"Watch areas may be upgraded to a warning or advisory status, or canceled, based on new information," according to a statement from the center.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services stated that it is "monitoring any potential impacts to the state" from the quake and tsunami watch.

Threats in Hawaii and Alaska

A tsunami watch that was issued for the entire state of Hawaii at 1:33 pm HST was eventually upgraded to a warning.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii. If tsunami waves impact Hawaii, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 0717 p.m. HST Tue 29, July 2025," an alert from Maui County read.

People in Hawaii were told to move to higher grounds as tsunami sirens started sounding.

Meanwhile in Alaska, a warning was issued for the Aleutian Islands and an advisory for the Samalga Pass was upgraded to a warning. Waves are expected to reach Shemya at 4:46 p.m. Alaska Daylight time, and 5:46 p.m. AKDT in Adak.

Dig deeper:

A watch is issued as advance notice to areas that could potentially be impacted by a tsunami "at a later time."

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.