Earthquake strikes in San Bernardino County

article

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck near Devore Thursday morning, in San Bernardino County.

The quake was reported at 10:18 a.m., about four and a half miles from Muscoy, and roughly an hour east of downtown Los Angeles.

It was recorded at a depth of over six miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

