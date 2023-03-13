3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Big Bear

article

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck Monday near Big Bear.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday about three miles south-southwest of Big Bear.

It was recorded at a depth of about 5.6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

