Early Pay LA: New programs offers $20 discount for certain citations paid within 2 days

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Gercetti unveiled a new program that would give drivers a small discount on certain citations paid within 48 hours.

The program, Early Pay LA, will give drivers in Los Angeles $20 off their citations and will remain in effect through June 30, 2021.

“My administration will continue to do everything possible to support Angelenos through the unprecedented challenges we face,” Garcetti said in a press release on Friday. “COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to Angelenos’ financial security, and these funds will provide essential relief to our residents during this moment of economic upheaval.”

The new program goes into effect Monday, November 2. The discount applies for citations such as residential street sweeping, overnight and oversize parking districts, and vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts, according to the mayor’s office.

You can click here for more information on Early Pay LA.

