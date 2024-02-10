DUI enforcement increased for Super Bowl weekend in LA County

People planning to consume alcohol or other recreational drugs on Super Bowl Sunday would be well-advised to avoid getting behind the wheel, as state and local enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for impaired drivers.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints will be scheduled around Super Bowl LVIII, when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off to determine this season's NFL champion.

"The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by educating drivers on the perils of DUI and by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road," the LAPD said in a statement.

SUGGESTED: Super Bowl 2024 food deals: Here are some of the top bargains

Impaired driving is not limited to being intoxicated by alcohol. Drivers should be aware that some prescription and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with vehicle operation. Although marijuana is legal, it is illegal to drive while under the influence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is increasing patrols as well this weekend.

SUGGESTED: Super Bowl snacks: The top picks for Americans on game day

"Don't fumble your life away this Super Bowl. Celebrate responsibly, be a team player, and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol will also step up enforcement efforts to nab DUI suspects.

Public safety officials offered the following tips for people planning to host Super Bowl parties:

-- ensure guests have a designated driver or can arrange for ride-sharing;

-- serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party;

-- stop serving alcohol before the end of the game's third quarter; and

-- take the keys away from guests showing signs of impairment, then call them a cab or arrange for transportation via Lyft, Uber or other services.

Under state law, anyone with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher is considered impaired. First-time DUI offenders could face a penalty of $13,500 in fines and a suspended license.