Traffic reopens on 101 Freeway in downtown LA after SigAlert lifted

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.

LOS ANGELES – A SigAlert was temporarily issued on the 101 Freeway near Main Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning during the heart of rush hour.

Traffic was shut down on both sides of the freeway as officials worked to take a person into custody who was allegedly having a mental health emergency.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed traffic was backed up for miles, extending all the way to Hollywood.

By 7:50 a.m., the person had surrendered and crews were working to clear the scene. The southbound lanes opened a short time later before the northbound lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.