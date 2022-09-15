Drunk driver who killed Long Beach couple, son on Halloween 2019 sentenced to 25-to-life

A man who drove drunk on Halloween night 2019 and ran down a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison.

Carlo Adrian Navarro, 23, was convicted in July of three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated stemming from the deaths of Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil Awaida, 32, and their son, Omar. The family was struck around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place.

Joseph Awaida, Raihan Dakhil Awaida

Joseph Awaida died that night. The couple's son died Nov. 2, and his mother died the following day.

Navarro, who was 20 at the time of the crash, could have faced as much as 45 years to life in prison. But Superior Court Judge Laura Laesecke said she believed Navarro could still be an asset to the community.

Navarro was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia southbound on Country Club Drive and failed to make a turn, according to Long Beach police. Instead, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit the family as they were walking home after a night of trick-or-treating, authorities said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Navarro was arrested at the scene but was later released on $100,000 bail. He was re-arrested the following week in connection with an unrelated burglary case.

Navarro spoke in court and apologized to the victims' family.

"I wish I could bring them back but I can't," he said.

He told the court that facing the victims' relatives was his biggest fear, "knowing that I'll never be able to give you guys back what you lost."

He added, "I am truly sorry."