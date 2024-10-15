Driver thrown from car, killed after hitting multiple parked cars in Torrance

The Brief A Hawthorne man is dead after a crash in Torrance The driver crashed into multiple parked cars before being thrown from his car. The driver died at the hospital.



A Hawthorne man was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed in Torrance, authorities said.

Officers were sent to Torrance Boulevard and Fern Avenue about 1:30 a.m., the Torrance Police Department reported.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Torrance Boulevard at a high rate of speed collided with several parked cars, ejecting the sole occupant/driver of the speeding vehicle," police said in a statement.

The 35-year-old man died at a hospital, police said. Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310-328-3456.