Driver suspected of stealing car crashes into bushes after leading CHP on chase from 5 Freeway
A pursuit involving a suspected stolen car ended in an off-road crash into the bushes Friday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect lead officers on a chase from the 5 Freeway before 2:30 p.m. The driver is suspected of stealing the silver Honda Civic, the car they were driving in the pursuit.
The chase eventually ended near CA-138 and Old Ridge Route in Elizabeth Lake.
Officials have not identified the suspects involved in the chase.
The chase and the crash remain under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
