Driver slams into car killing one of the men who robbed him, police say

A driver who told police he was robbed at gunpoint in West Adams on Saturday night chased the thieves down, crashing into the alleged thieves' car and killing one of them.

It happened around 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of S. Harcourt Avenue and W. Adams Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers said the 21-year-old man told officers that a group of men had robbed him at gunpoint, and he chased them down. He then rear-ended their car, forcing it off the road and into a light pole.

Police said that two passengers in that car then got out and started shooting at the driver who rear-ended them, before getting into another car and driving off. Police said the driver of the rear-ended car, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was allegedly robbed stayed at the scene. Police are still investigating

