Driver killed in crash with sheriff's deputy in Apple Valley

An innocent driver was killed Saturday when their car was hit by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy responding to a call.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Bear Valley Road west of Kiowa road in Apple Valley. Officials with SBSD said the deputy was responding to a priority call, heading west on Bear Valley, with the cruiser's lights and sirens on.

That's when deputies said a Toyota Corolla headed east on Bear Valley tried to make a left into a parking lot, and that's when the cars collided. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are withholding the name of the Toyota driver until they can notify family.

Bear Valley Road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

The Apple Valley crash happened just within hours of a similar crash in Lancaster involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. The deputy was responding to a call when another driver T-boned the deputy. The crash caused the deputy's cruiser to roll over. Both the deputy and the other driver in that crash suffered only minor injuries.