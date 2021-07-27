Driver left young child behind after crashing SUV in Van Nuys: LAPD

A young child was left behind in an SUV after the driver crashed the vehicle into a parked van and left the scene in Van Nuys Monday night, police said.

First responders were called to an area near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Vanowen Street around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a traffic collision involving a parked van and an SUV, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A witness told authorities that the driver of the SUV ran away from the scene after the crash.

Arriving firefighters and officers located a young boy alone in the SUV. First responders worked to comfort the young boy and a paramedic even played videos on his phone to get the boy to calm down.

Officials did not release the boy’s age, but he was taken into custody and later released to his mother.

The relationship between the boy and the male driver is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

