Driver in fatal Sylmar hit-and-run dragged victim's body to gas station before fleeing scene: police

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday when he was struck by a car while crossing a Sylmar street, then dragged for some distance before the driver fled, police said.

The crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The man, in his late 60s and possibly homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

According to the LAPD, the man was crossing Foothill Boulevard in the middle of the block, south of Hubbard Street, when he was hit by a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Kia or a Toyota.

"The driver of the sedan then entered a gas station driveway area while dragging the pedestrian underneath the vehicle," police said in a statement.

"The hit-and-run driver then backed up, turned around and fled southbound (on) Foothill Boulevard without stopping, identifying himself/herself, or attempting to render aid to the pedestrian that sustained fatal injuries."

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the Los Angeles City Council for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8033 or 818-644-8036; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.