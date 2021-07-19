Driver arrested for DUI with infant found in front seat with no child seat, no seat belt

A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night and deputies found an infant in the front seat of her vehicle without a child seat or seat belt on, authorities said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was stopped by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies in the 15000 block of the Imperial Highway in La Mirada.

LASD's Norwalk Station said the driver was seen traveling the wrong direction on the highway, heading straight for oncoming vehicles.

"An infant child was found in the front seat with no child seat or seat belt," the station wrote on Twitter.

The suspect, identified only as a 32-year-old woman from Pomona, was arrested around 10 p.m. and was booked into jail just before midnight. Her bail was set at $100,000.

She faces charges of child endangerment and DUI, the sheriff's department said.

A deputy on the scene also said they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The child is now in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. Authorities did not release information on how the infant and the female driver were related.

