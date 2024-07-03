Teen suspected of DUI arrested after crash in Castaic that killed 3 passengers

A teenager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Wednesday after she lost control of her car and crashed, killing the three passengers inside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area south of Parker Road, west of the 5 Freeway.

According to the CHP, a Toyota was traveling northbound on Old Road when she lost control at the curb, smashed into the sidewalk, a tree, then a streetlight. The car was destroyed, split up into pieces and caught on fire.

The three victims, believed to be two men and a woman possibly in their teens or early 20s, died at the scene.

Off-camera, neighbors who tried to help the driver told FOX 11 she was understandably distraught, and that she had told them she had been fighting with her boyfriend in the car. She also said that one of the other victims was her cousin.

Once families are notified, the medical examiner will release their names.

The driver, who was the sole survivor of the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Once it was determined she was under the influence of alcohol, she was arrested at the hospital, authorities said. Her identity was not released.

No other information was immediately available.