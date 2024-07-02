Expand / Collapse search

Suspected stolen Children's Hospital bus goes off-road, drives wrong way mid-police chase

Updated  July 2, 2024 8:31pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs – but not before they allegedly stole a Children's Hospital bus and then leading a police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the hospital-owned vehicle led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase Tuesday night. At one point during the chase, the bus briefly went off-road in Valley Glen and then started driving the wrong way after "getting off" the freeway (and the road).

The suspect eventually ditched the bus at a Home Depot before running towards the hardware store. Police eventually caught the suspect and placed them in custody.

It didn't appear that neither children nor hospital patients were inside the bus when the driver ditched the vehicle.

It is also unknown how the bus allegedly got stolen in the first place.

