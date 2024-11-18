Demolition of downtown LA storage building for Union Station expansion project delayed

The Brief A storage building in downtown LA is scheduled to be demolished for the Metro's "Link Union Station" project. The overhaul project costs $2.3 billion. Metro predicts the number of people traveling through Union Station will double by 2040.



The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority was scheduled to begin demolishing the Life Storage building downtown as part of the agency’s "Link Union Station" project. In an update, officials said the demolition has been delayed to an unknown date.

The $2.3 billion overhaul will expand the width of the existing crowded passageway beneath the station's rail yard by 140 feet and add new elevators and escalators. It will also build new run-through tracks over the 101 Freeway, adding more trains for passengers.

The project intends to expand capacity and accommodate future high-speed rail service at Union Station. It will also allow Metrolink and Amtrak trains to enter and exit the station from both the south and north.

The Life Storage Building located at 801 East Commercial Street on the south side of the 101 Freeway and has been vacant for several months.

The contractor ERM Inc. has scheduled the demolition work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is expected to last up to six months, according to Metro officials.

At least two street closures are expected: Aliso Street from Old Center Street to approximately 50’ west of the alley and Old Center Street from Aliso Street to Commercial Street.