LA City Council approves $2B redevelopment project near Skid Row

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council has officially approved a massive redevelopment project on the edge of Skid Row estimated to cost $2 billion. Located at East 4th Street and South Central Avenue, the 10-building, 7.6-acre mixed-use development will feature a 30-story skyscraper, retail spaces, and 1,500 residential units. While the project includes at least 260 low-income housing units and is backed by partners who call it an investment in the city's future, the development faces community opposition.



The Los Angeles City Council has approved a massive redevelopment project in the Skid Row area that will cost an estimated $2 billion.

What we know:

The project, which aims to offer more housing and mixed-use buildings, was approved by the council on Tuesday, June 30.

The area, located at the intersection of East 4th Street and South Central Avenue, sits on the edge of Skid Row, with the Arts District located blocks to the east and Little Tokyo a few blocks to the north.

Renderings from architecture firm Studio 111 show a 10-building, 7.6-acre mixed-use project that will replace cold storage facilities. The plans include a 30-story skyscraper, retail space and 1,500 residential units, with at least 260 units designated for low-income housing.

The president of Los Angeles Cold Storage, which also is a partner in the project, believes it will benefit the city, telling the LA Times it's an investment in the future.

SUGGESTED: Luxury high-rise homeless shelter with $600,000 units opens in downtown LA

The other side:

FOX 11 spoke to people off camera who are concerned about what will happen to the unhoused population that lives in this area. They're concerned that they could be uprooted to make way for that project. Also, there are also some business groups in Little Tokyo that oppose the project, with one business owner saying off camera he worries what it will do to real estate prices in the area.