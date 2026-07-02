LA City Council approves $2B redevelopment project near Skid Row
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council has approved a massive redevelopment project in the Skid Row area that will cost an estimated $2 billion.
What we know:
The project, which aims to offer more housing and mixed-use buildings, was approved by the council on Tuesday, June 30.
The area, located at the intersection of East 4th Street and South Central Avenue, sits on the edge of Skid Row, with the Arts District located blocks to the east and Little Tokyo a few blocks to the north.
Renderings from architecture firm Studio 111 show a 10-building, 7.6-acre mixed-use project that will replace cold storage facilities. The plans include a 30-story skyscraper, retail space and 1,500 residential units, with at least 260 units designated for low-income housing.
The president of Los Angeles Cold Storage, which also is a partner in the project, believes it will benefit the city, telling the LA Times it's an investment in the future.
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The other side:
FOX 11 spoke to people off camera who are concerned about what will happen to the unhoused population that lives in this area. They're concerned that they could be uprooted to make way for that project. Also, there are also some business groups in Little Tokyo that oppose the project, with one business owner saying off camera he worries what it will do to real estate prices in the area.
The Source: This report is based entirely on the provided public city council voting outcomes, architectural project renderings supplied by Studio 111, partnership statements from Los Angeles Cold Storage, and local off-camera community interviews.