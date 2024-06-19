Luxury high-rise homeless shelter with $600,000 units opens in downtown LA

On Wednesday, city officials celebrated the grand opening of a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles that will serve as a shelter for homeless residents on Skid Row.

The 228,000-square-foot mission-driven development, called the Weingart Center Tower, will comprise of 228 studio apartments, 47 one-bedroom apartments and three apartments dedicated to onsite managers, Swinerton, the construction company’s website said.

The $165 million, 19-story structure will be LA’s largest permanent support housing project.

Each unit costs an estimated $600,000 and is funded by taxpayers.

Residents will enjoy an impressive list of amenities, including a gym, an art room, a music room and a library.

This will be the first of three towers. The second tower is set to open in 18 months and the third is in its development stages.

In 2016, LA voters passed Proposition HHH, which allows for $1.2 billion in bonds for developments intended to house unsheltered residents.

Last year, the number of homeless residents in LA County homeless rose to approximately 75,518, while the city's grew to an estimated 46,260 people.