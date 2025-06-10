Adidas, Apple among stores vandalized, looted in downtown LA amid state of unrest

The Brief Multiple businesses were hit by thieves on Monday night. The stores included big businesses and mom-and-pop shops. It's unclear of any arrests were made.



Several business owners in downtown Los Angeles were left picking up the pieces after thieves vandalized and looted stores as the state of unrest continues over immigration raids and protests.

What we know:

Downtown LA has been the center of anti-ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests after federal agents began conducting raids across Southern California on Friday, June 6.

On Monday night, perpetrators exploited the state of unrest and turned to violence. Apple and Adidas were among the stores hit by thieves, as well as several mom-and-pop shops.

What they're saying:

"What have they done to my business? I don't know. I have to go inside and see what's going on. I don't know what they have done with the business," a local business owner told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette in a state of shock.

The owner added this isn’t the first time protests have disrupted his business.

"People are stupid. What can you do? And why target you? You have nothing to do with any of this. I know. I know, I don't know why," his daughter added.

The family commuted to downtown LA from Chino Hills and said they took a bus at 2 a.m. after learning their business had been damaged.

"We were scared to drive the car coming here," the business owner said.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if any arrests were made.

Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump sent thousands of members of the U.S. military to assist, which has been met with criticism by state and local officials.

Local officials have also stated numerous times they want protests to remain peaceful.