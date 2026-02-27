Teen recovering after car jumps curb and crashes into pedestrians in downtown LA's flower district

The Brief At least six people were injured after a car jumped the curb and hit pedestrians in front of a flower vendor in downtown LA. 14-year-old Ethan Muro shattered his ankle and underwent surgery. The cause of the crash is unknown.



A 14-year-old boy is recovering after an out-of-control car jumped the curb and hit pedestrians near a flower vendor in downtown LA Tuesday.

What we know:

On Feb. 24 around 11:45 a.m. near 535 E. Eighth Street, a car sped onto the curb, striking a street vendor and those on the sidewalk before colliding with a tree. Half a dozen pedestrians were hospitalized.

Ethan Muro, 14, was seriously injured. His father remembers the call he got moments after his wife, mother-in-law, and son were hit.

What they're saying:

"The most horrific phone call. Nobody could give me information other than my son was on the floor," said David Muro.

His family had never visited the flower district in downtown LA, and he says after this incident, they may never again.

"First thing he tells me is dad I’m okay. I need you to be strong and we're going to make it through."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple injured after car crashes into flower vendor in downtown LA

The crash shattered his right ankle. His father said he has a long road to recovery after undergoing surgery. He'll also have to put a pause on playing baseball.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Ethan and his family.

Investigation into collision

Dig deeper:

The driver broke his pelvis during the crash.

LAPD investigators said there's no indiction the driver was under the influence and it appears to be an accident.

On the day of the crash, the driver's wife told FOX 11 that he was cut off by another vehicle, causing him to lose control.

"Car had cut him off and when he was trying to get out the way from the car on impact running the light, he lost control of the vehicle and that's how he slammed into that tree," said Alison Brown.

But surveillance video tells a different story, as no other vehicle was seen in the video when the car veered onto the sidewalk.

Police continue to investigate. If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of the area during the time of the incident, you are urged to contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division.