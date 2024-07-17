Reward increases for info on dog who was zip-tied, abandoned in Malibu

A reward for information leading to the person or people who abandoned a German shepherd in a remote area of Malibu Creek Canyon with zip ties around the canine's mouth and neck has grown to $25,000, the advocacy group that began the effort announced Wednesday.

On July 8, In Defense of Animals announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the dog's abandonment. Days later, the group Peace 4 Animals and some members of the public donated an additional $5,100 in reward funds for information leading to a conviction, raising the total offer to $7,600.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog found in Malibu with zip ties around face and neck

On Wednesday, IDA announced that "thanks to public support," the reward has now grown to $25,000.

The German shepherd was found by hikers around 7:45 p.m. July 3. They were able to remove the zip ties and summoned law enforcement and county animal control officials.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control officials said in a statement the dog -- a 7-year-old male who has since been named Argon -- was found about 250 feet down the side of the road near the 500 block of North Malibu Canyon Road.

"The dog had a lot of inflammation, and warts/skin tags on the stomach and groin area," according to the agency. "The (animal control) officer suspected the dog had been exposed to poison oak."

Argon was taken to Palmdale Animal Care Center for medical treatment, then taken to the county's Agoura Animal Center.

According to IDA, Argon was taken in last week by German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, which confirmed earlier suspicions that he was suffering from lymphoma. Rescue workers also determined that Argon had double ear infections, edema in his lower extremities and trauma to his hind legs. Rescue officials said his ears are healing but his feet are still swollen.

"Argon is an incredible mixture of strength and softness," Maria Dales, founder and director of German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, said in a statement. "He survived abandonment and abuse, yet miraculously, he remains a gentle soul. He seems to sense that we are all here to help him and his trust level is growing. He doesn't appear to be as introverted as he was when he arrived. He will see a veterinary oncologist next week so we can determine the next steps of his treatment plan."

Fleur Dawes, communications director for In Defense of Animals, urged anyone with information about who may have abused Argon to call the organization at 415-879-6879.

Donations can also be made online at idausa.org/argon.

"We've been overwhelmed by the public response," Dawes said. "So many people are concerned about Argon and want to see his abuser held accountable. Someone knows this dog and the person who hurt him. We hope this huge reward offer encourages that person to step forward and share their tip with us so we can get justice for Argon."