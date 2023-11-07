Dog stolen at gunpoint in West Hollywood

Authorities are seeking anyone with information on suspects who allegedly stole an English bulldog at gunpoint from his owner in West Hollywood.

Two male suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and robbed him of his English bulldog at the 1100 block of Olive Dr. on Monday, Nov. 6 just after 11:30 p.m.

The duo then sped off in their black Jeep Compass and fled the scene. They were last seen driving northbound on Olive Dr., toward Fountain Ave.

There is no specific description of the suspects or any further information available at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310)-855-8850. To remain anonymous, tips can be made through "Crime stoppers" at (800)-222-8477.