Dog stolen at gunpoint in West Hollywood returned to owner

An English bulldog that was stolen from its owner at gunpoint in West Hollywood has been recovered, but it was unclear Monday if any arrests have been made.

The bulldog, named Capone, was stolen around 11:40 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 1100 block of Olive Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Two suspects exited a newer model black Jeep Compass, pointed a firearm at the victim, and robbed him of his English bulldog," according to a sheriff's department statement at the time.

"The two male adult suspects then entered the black Jeep Compass and fled the location at a high rate of speed," the statement said. "The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Olive Drive towards Fountain Avenue."

The dog's owner, Justin Garcia, told the WeHo Times he was reunited with Capone on Nov. 27. He didn't provide details of the recovery, saying only that he received a call while he was returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We were able to get him back safely," Garcia told WeHo Times. "Now we are just focusing on his full recovery. He's in rough shape right now. He's malnourished. He was dirty and not mentally all there. He's having a hard time being outside of the apartment in general. He's also been sleeping a lot more."

No details were immediately available from the sheriff's department about the dog's recovery.

Garcia said it appeared that Capone had not been eating.

"He's very skinny and he's a dog of a certain size. He's supposed to be chubby and to not see him that way really hurts me," he said.

Garcia had posted signs offering a reward for the dog's return.

"I really want to thank the community for everything they've done for us," he told WeHo Times. "It really was a relief knowing he wouldn't make it far, because everyone put the word out. Even though it took three whole weeks, I'm so appreciative of everyone in our community because we now have our blessing back."