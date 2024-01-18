Expand / Collapse search

Dog rescued by LA County firefighters after getting head stuck in wheel of golf cart

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 11

LA Co. firefighters rescue dog from golf cart

A group of firefighters saved the day after a dog got his head stuck in the wheels of a golf cart. (Video: LA County Fire)

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - A group of Los Angeles County firefighters came to the rescue after a pup named Teddy got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart in Westlake Village

Video posted to social media by the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows the intense rescue as a crew of determined firefighters from Fire Station 144 used the proper tools to free Teddy. 

"FS 144 is getting a reputation for rescuing our fur babies. They did it again by helping "Teddy" out of a sticky situation when he got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart," the social media post explained. 

The rescue was successful, and thankfully, Teddy was not hurt in the incident. 

Teddy appears to be a beagle mix. 

SUGGESTED:

A group of firefighters from Los Angeles County Fire Station 144 worked to free "Teddy" after his head being stuck in the wheel of a golf cart. (Los Angeles County Fire Department)

Way to fire, firefighters!