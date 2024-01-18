Dog rescued by LA County firefighters after getting head stuck in wheel of golf cart

A group of Los Angeles County firefighters came to the rescue after a pup named Teddy got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart in Westlake Village.

Video posted to social media by the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows the intense rescue as a crew of determined firefighters from Fire Station 144 used the proper tools to free Teddy.

"FS 144 is getting a reputation for rescuing our fur babies. They did it again by helping "Teddy" out of a sticky situation when he got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart," the social media post explained.

The rescue was successful, and thankfully, Teddy was not hurt in the incident.

Teddy appears to be a beagle mix.

SUGGESTED:

A group of firefighters from Los Angeles County Fire Station 144 worked to free "Teddy" after his head being stuck in the wheel of a golf cart. (Los Angeles County Fire Department)

Way to fire, firefighters!