Dodgers fans score big with Chipotle BOGO deal
LOS ANGELES - As if you needed another reason to wear your Dodger blue to celebrate the World Series champions, Chipotle is offering a special deal for Angelenos to honor their victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 Fall Classic.
Details on the BOGO deal
What we know:
On Thursday, Nov. 6, Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal for fans donning blue and white. The one-day promotion runs from 4 to 8 p.m. for in-store patrons wearing Dodgers apparel or accessories. Fans showing their Dodger pride must purchase an entrée to receive a complimentary second entrée of equal or lesser value. Kids meals are not included.
Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads, quesadillas, and taco entrées are all part of the promotion, which applies to stores in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Kern counties. Note, San Diego County is not included.
SUGGESTED:
- Dodgers' Will Smith works celebratory 'shift' at Raising Cane's in Hollywood
- Dodgers celebrate back-to-back championships with more than 225,000 fans
- Mookie Betts honored by Jordan brand with special edition World Series tee
- This fast food chain is offering $1 meals across Southern California amid government shutdown: See where
The Source: This story is based on information from a Chipotle press release, which details the promotional offer for Dodgers fans.