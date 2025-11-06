Dodgers fans score big with Chipotle BOGO deal

The Brief Chipotle BOGO Deal: On Nov. 6, Chipotle offers a buy-one-get-one-free deal for Dodgers fans wearing team apparel. Time and Location: The promotion runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at participating stores across several Southern California counties. Eligible Items: Entrées like bowls, burritos, salads, quesadillas, and tacos are included; kids meals are excluded.



As if you needed another reason to wear your Dodger blue to celebrate the World Series champions, Chipotle is offering a special deal for Angelenos to honor their victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 Fall Classic.

Details on the BOGO deal

What we know:

On Thursday, Nov. 6, Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal for fans donning blue and white. The one-day promotion runs from 4 to 8 p.m. for in-store patrons wearing Dodgers apparel or accessories. Fans showing their Dodger pride must purchase an entrée to receive a complimentary second entrée of equal or lesser value. Kids meals are not included.

Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads, quesadillas, and taco entrées are all part of the promotion, which applies to stores in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Kern counties. Note, San Diego County is not included.

