Mookie Betts honored by Jordan brand with special edition World Series tee

"Good Goggly, Mookie!"

The Jordan Brand announced it will release a World Series T-shirt following the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory in the 2025 Fall Classic, marking the franchise's ninth championship.

What we know:

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, a fan favorite, is known for sporting stylish Air Jordan cleats with unique colorways. The brand will celebrate him by launching a special edition T-shirt.

The Nike website features the black T-shirt adorned with the iconic Air Jordan symbol and bold red letters reading "Good Goggly, Mookie." It is priced at $35.

What we don't know:

The exact release date remains unknown, with the Nike website stating, "Coming soon."

Mookie Betts signed a deal with Jordan following his breakout season in 2016, during which he was the runner-up for the American League MVP award. After the Dodgers clinched the 2025 Fall Classic in a riveting seven-game series, Betts became a four-time World Series champion. According to MLB.com, he is the only active player in the league with four rings.

Betts also made the final play of Game 7 as the Dodgers secured their second consecutive title.