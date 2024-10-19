NLCS schedule: Where to watch Dodgers vs Mets Game 6

The Brief The Dodgers are off Saturday, coming back to Los Angeles after dropping Game 5 of the NLCS 12-6. Game 6 of the National League Championship Series is on Sunday, Oct. 20. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT. The winner of the NLCS will face the winner of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians series.



The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't finish the job against the Mets on Friday, losing 12-6 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Now, the Boys in Blue are on their way home to try and punch their ticket to the World Series in front of the Dodger Stadium crowd.

With a chance to clinch the NL Pennant Friday night in New York, Jack Flaherty gave up eight runs on eight hits, while walking four. The Dodgers tried to mount a comeback, with two home runs from rookie Andy Pages, but it wasn't enough.

Coming home, the Dodgers remain just one win away from their first World Series since 2020, and their fourth appearance since 2017. Saturday is a travel day for both clubs. The series will resume on Sunday at 5 p.m. on FS1. If the Dodgers lose Game 6, Game 7 will be played on Monday, Oct. 21. The game will air on FOX 11, with pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. PT.

Here's a breakdown of the series so far:

NLCS Schedule

Game 1 — Dodgers 9 , Mets 0 FINAL

Game 2 — Dodgers 3, Mets 7 FINAL

Game 3 — Dodgers 8 , Mets 0 FINAL

Game 4 — Dodgers 10 , Mets 2 FINAL

Game 5 — Dodgers 6, Mets 12 FINAL

Game 6 DATE : Sunday, Oct. 20 LOCATION: Dodger Stadium FIRST PITCH : 5:08 p.m. PT WHERE TO WATCH: FS1

DATE : Sunday, Oct. 20

LOCATION: Dodger Stadium

FIRST PITCH : 5:08 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: FS1

Game 7* DATE: Monday, Oct. 21 LOCATION : Dodger Stadium FIRST PITCH : 5:08 p.m. PT WHERE TO WATCH: FOX 11.

DATE: Monday, Oct. 21

LOCATION : Dodger Stadium

FIRST PITCH : 5:08 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: FOX 11.

* - if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched a ticket to the NLCS after beating NL West rivals Padres in the division series. Los Angeles secured the first-round bye and a spot in the NLDS after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record.

Should the Dodgers take care of business in the championship series, the Boys in Blue are guaranteed home-field advantage for the World Series.

Similar to the Boys in Blue, New York Mets also took down a division rival in the Philadelphia Phillies en route to the NLCS. Before that, they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round and even before that, the Mets needed to split a double-header against the Atlanta Braves just to secure a spot in the wild card rounds.