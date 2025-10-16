Dodgers mania returns: Fans share excitement ahead of NLCS Game 3

A rare October storm has passed, and it’s back to sunny skies and warm temperatures in Southern California. In Los Angeles, the spirit of the city and the feeling of autumn is boosted by a Dodgers' playoff run.

It may not be the usual hues of fall, but instead, Dodger blue dominates the city. Not only are fans decked out in Dodger blue, but also, in some places such as Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock and at locations across the city, Dodgers donuts are flying off the shelves hours ahead of game time.

‘If you’re a Dodger fan, this is what you live for'

What they're saying:

On Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers are aiming to take a 3-0 series lead in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Boys in Blue, the defending champs, are getting closer to returning to the World Series.

"It’s exciting. If you’re a Dodger fan, this is what you live for. We paid the big bucks to get all the players here. Let’s do it," a Dodger fan told Good Day LA's Mario Ramirez.

"The Brewers, that’s it. They’re done," another fan added.

Game 3 is set for 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Working around a struggling bullpen

Dig deeper:

Manager Dave Roberts has seemingly found a way around the team’s struggling relievers.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell tossed eight scoreless innings to go with 10 strikeouts before rookie Roki Sasaki and Blake Treinen tamped down a late Brewers rally in closing out Game 1.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed a three-hitter in the first postseason complete game by a Dodgers pitcher since Jose Lima threw a five-hit shutout in the 2004 NL Division Series against St. Louis in Game 2.

"I’ll take as many as we can get," Roberts said, laughing when asked how many complete games his staff can deliver. "They’re doing their part by attacking, being efficient and putting themselves in a position to do that."

Snell and Yamamoto combined to allow one run on four hits over 17 of 18 innings in Milwaukee.

Now, here come Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani.

Glasnow starts Game 3 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Ohtani is set to go in Game 4 on Friday.