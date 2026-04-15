Dodgers, Mets honor 79th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will hold a joint reflection ceremony Wednesday at the Jackie Robinson statue in Dodger Stadium to mark the 79th anniversary of the breaking of the color line. Every MLB player, manager, and umpire will wear Robinson’s retired No. 42 in Dodger blue, a tradition paired today with speeches from Robinson’s granddaughters and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. The ceremony highlights Robinson’s multi-sport legacy at UCLA and his civil rights impact, with proceeds from the day supporting the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s scholarship programs.



Major League Baseball pauses Wednesday to honor the 79th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic debut, a milestone that integrated the sport and served as a pivotal catalyst for the American civil rights movement.

What we know:

The Dodgers will continue their tradition of gathering at the Robinson statue in Centerfield Plaza, a practice started in 2021.

For the third consecutive year, the home team will be joined by their opponent, the New York Mets, for a joint reflection on Robinson’s influence.

Speakers include Robinson’s granddaughters, Sonya Pankey Robinson and Ayo Robinson, and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.

On the field, every uniformed participant will wear the retired No. 42 in "Dodger blue," accompanied by commemorative base jewels and "Breaking Barriers" batting shirts.

Timeline:

April 15, 1947: Jackie Robinson makes his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, breaking the color barrier.

1973: Rachel Robinson establishes the Jackie Robinson Foundation following her husband's death.

1997: Commissioner Bud Selig retires No. 42 across all of Major League Baseball.

2009: MLB begins the annual tradition of all players wearing No. 42 on April 15.

2021: The Dodgers begin the annual statue gathering at Centerfield Plaza.

What they're saying:

The tradition of joint gatherings began through a request from the Chicago Cubs' social media team in 2023.

This led to a partnership between the Dodgers and then-Cubs manager David Ross, a former teammate of Dave Roberts.

Today, the focus remains on Robinson's broader legacy.

Beyond baseball, the ceremony will feature the NCAA champion UCLA women’s basketball team, honoring Robinson’s history as the first Bruin to letter in four varsity sports.

What's next:

Following the pre-game reflection, Sonya Pankey Robinson will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation, a primary beneficiary of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, will continue its mission of providing four-year college scholarships to disadvantaged students of color, ensuring Robinson's legacy of "social justice for all Angelenos" persists through education.

What you can do:

Fans attending Wednesday's game can arrive early to witness the ceremony at the Centerfield Plaza.

Those wishing to support Robinson’s mission can contribute to the Jackie Robinson Foundation or the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, which fund scholarships and community health, education, and social justice initiatives.