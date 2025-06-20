Dodgers announce $1 million donation to immigrant families after protests, criticism

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they are donating $1 million to benefit immigrant families in the wake of ongoing ICE raids. The Dodgers have been criticized in recent days for remaining quiet about the increased immigration enforcement in the area.



The Los Angeles Dodgers announced plans to support the local immigrant community in the wake of ongoing ICE raids in the region, after criticism from fans for seemingly staying quiet on the issue.

What we know:

The Dodgers announced on Friday that they would be donating $1 million to help support immigrant families.

What we don't know:

It wasn't clear where those funds would directly go. A press release from the team said simply that the money would go toward "direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dodgers delay immigration announcement after federal agents seen near parking lot

The team also said it would be making other announcements in the coming days with other local organizations that help the immigrant community, but no further details were given.

What they're saying:

"What's happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said Friday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the Dodgers' announcement on Friday, and added that "My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that's what makes this the greatest city in the world."

The backstory:

The Dodgers were expected to make this announcement on Thursday, after growing calls from the community to speak up about the immigration raids across Southern California.

But, on Thursday, Kasten delayed the announcement, after protests erupted outside the stadium after the team said it turned away federal agents trying to access the parking lot.

Many Angelenos have criticized the Dodgers in recent weeks, saying the organization wasn't doing enough to stand up for the immigrant community, despite boasting a massive Latino fan base. The team itself says Latinos make up more than 40% of their fans.

Last week, the team was in the spotlight after singer Nezza performed the National Anthem in Spanish ahead of a game against the San Francisco Giants. Nezza told FOX 11 that she had communicated her intention to sing the anthem in both Spanish and English in the days leading up to the game, but that shortly before her performance a member of the Dodgers organization told her she could only sing in English.