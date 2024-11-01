LAPD in tactical gear dispersing crowds as World Series parade attendees become unruly

The Los Angeles Police Department moved in after some fans became too rowdy following the Dodgers World Series championship parade on Friday afternoon.

Video from SkyFOX showed officers in riot gear marching along the parade route.

Images showed a man falling out of his wheelchair after ramming into three officers. Another man approached officers and appeared to be fighting with them. An officer then shot a less than lethal round at the man.

There were also reports of people throwing rocks and bottles.

The area near Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard was briefly shut down after officers took a person from a crowd into custody for throwing a bottle at law enforcement, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Around 3:15 p.m., LAPD said they could not confirm reports that bystanders were throwing objects at officers or if there was any formal dispersal order.

