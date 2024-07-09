Disneyland workers to vote on potential strike

Union officials representing workers at Disneyland announced Tuesday they have authorized a vote on whether to go on strike.

The workers said their contract for the Anaheim theme park expired June 16 for some employees and Sept. 30 for others, and they have been negotiating with the company since April 24.

The unions represent 14,000 local workers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels. The unions represent workers from custodians, ride operators to candy makers and merchandise clerks.

The unions have also filed complaints of unfair labor practices.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland new limits on disability access has parkgoers upset, calling for change

"Our goal for negotiations has always been to reach an agreement with Disney — one that provides cast members with wages they need to live in Southern California, the respect they deserve for the years they've dedicated to the company and an attendance policy that works for everyone while keeping park guests safe," the union leaders said in a statement.

The unions said the company has instead "engaged in multiple instances of conduct we allege are unfair labor practices, including unlawful discipline and intimidation and surveillance of union members exercising their right to wear union buttons at work."

A vote will take place next week on whether to go on strike, officials said.

Disneyland officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.