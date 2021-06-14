Disneyland will not require masks for fully vaccinated guests starting June 15

article

Disneyland will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated guests beginning on June 15, resort officials announced Monday.

"Starting June 15, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors. Guests (ages 2 and up) who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear face coverings indoors, except when dining," Disney wrote on its website with updated guidance Monday.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, so mask requirements are enforced on an honor system.

Officials also said that when the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks.

In addition, Disneyland and all California theme parks will be allowed to welcome back out-of-state visitors. The park will also no longer require temperature checks upon entry.

Meanwhile, Disneyland officials said the park will continues its reservation system, which was implemented due to capacity limits when the parks initially reopened following a year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we have realized the benefits of reservations in helping to manage Guest visitation and provide an even better experience, our reservation system will continue and we will gradually increase attendance as our operations allow," the theme park said in a statement.

