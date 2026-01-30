1 dead after minivan collides with Caltrans truck on 405 Freeway in Irvine

The Brief One person was killed late Thursday night after a minivan slammed into a Caltrans truck at high speeds on the southbound 405 Freeway in Irvine. The crash occurred near the MacArthur Boulevard on-ramp, prompting a several-hour closure of the transition road from the southbound 55 Freeway. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person killed, and the California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the collision.



A high-speed collision involving a minivan and a Caltrans vehicle left one person dead late Thursday night, triggering a major investigation and an hours-long closure of the 405 Freeway in Irvine.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 10:40 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway at the MacArthur Boulevard on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Caltrans truck.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after the incident, closing the transition road from the southbound 55 Freeway to the southbound 405 for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It remains unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash or if the Caltrans truck was occupied at the exact moment of impact.

What's next:

The CHP will continue its investigation into the circumstances of the crash to determine if mechanical failure, impairment, or other factors contributed to the high speed of the minivan.

The transition road has since been reopened to traffic, but motorists are advised to check for any residual debris or maintenance activity in the area throughout Friday morning.