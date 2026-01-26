The California Post officially launches Monday: 'A new era of common sense and accountability'

Get ready, California! The California Post has officially launched.

What we know:

The California Post boldly states, "a new era of common sense and accountability arrives in California on January 26."

In its first edition, the sports cover is about the collapse of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, with another cover taking a deep dive into the split of Joshua and Benjamin Safdie, known collectively as the Safdie brothers.

The California Post, which is a sister publication to the New York Post, will be available in digital and print form daily.

The storytelling will go beyond sports and entertainment, with hard-hitting news as another focus.

"We’ve assembled a crack team of reporters at our new newsroom on the Fox Lot in Century City and their mission is to tell the stories others won’t or can’t," stated Nick Papps, California Post editor-in-chief. "And vitally, to bring a common-sense approach to the issues we cover and how we cover them."

He continued to say, "It's time to hold the powerful to account and start fighting for hard-working Californians."

Dig deeper:

The New York Post was founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, making it the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the U.S. Page Six is also under the New York Post Media Group’s umbrella.