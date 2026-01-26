Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast at Southern California restaurants this week -- see where

The Brief Chick-fil-A is offering free breakfast to guests across Southern California from Monday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 31. Guests can claim a complimentary 4-count Chick-n-Minis via the Chick-fil-A App at participating locations in LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. The offer must be claimed in the app by Friday, Jan. 30, and is limited to one per person while supplies last.



Chick-fil-A is celebrating the start of the year by giving away one of its most popular breakfast items to Southern California residents.

What we know:

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties are offering a complimentary 4-count Chick-n-Minis entrée.

To participate, guests must claim the offer within the Chick-fil-A App.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A

The window to claim the reward runs from Monday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 30, while the reward itself can be redeemed through Saturday, Jan. 31.

The offer is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account, and is only available while supplies last.

What they're saying:

Local operators expressed excitement about the community giveaway.

"To help kick off the new year, we’re treating Guests to one of our breakfast favorites," said Erica Morrow, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A I-10 and La Cienega. "We can’t wait to welcome the community and celebrate the new year together."

What you can do:

If you want to take advantage of the promotion, follow these steps:

Download or open the Chick-fil-A App between Jan. 26 and Jan. 30 to claim the reward. Visit a participating location in the SoCal area before the end of business hours on Saturday, Jan. 31. Locate your nearest restaurant by visiting by visiting Chick-fil-A.com/Locations , as hours may vary by site.