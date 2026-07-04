Disneyland welcomes 1 billionth guest during 70th anniversary celebration

The Brief Disneyland Park officially welcomed its honorary one billionth visitor, 8-year-old Andres Robles from Arizona, who was celebrating his birthday with his parents. The Robles family joined Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the Main Street U.S.A. train station platform to unveil an updated park sign reading "Population 1,000,000,000." Park officials confirmed the milestone took place "on the eve of America's 250th anniversary."



Disneyland Resort has reached a historic milestone during its 70th Celebration, officially welcoming its honorary one billionth guest, 8-year-old Andres Robles, to the Anaheim theme park.

What we know:

The milestone guest, Andres Robles of Arizona, entered Disneyland Park with his parents, Alejandra and Jose Robles.

Because the visit coincided with his 8th birthday, the family was invited to a special ceremony at the Main Street U.S.A. train station platform alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Together, they helped unveil an updated Disneyland sign reflecting a "Population 1,000,000,000."

SUGGESTED:

As part of the celebration, the Robles family received a VIP tour guide. Their itinerary included a tour of Walt Disney's private apartment, a ride on the newly opened Soarin' Across America attraction, and other curated experiences.

What they're saying:

"Welcoming our one billionth guest is a remarkable milestone for Disneyland Resort and a testament to the generations of guests who have made this special place part of their lives," said Jill Estorino, President, Disneyland Resort. "For more than 70 years, Walt’s original park has been a timeless symbol of Disney storytelling, where memories are made and shared, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward for guests today and for generations to come."

Disneyland officials also described the achievement as "a momentous occasion that few places in the world can claim," noting that the resort continues "carrying forward Walt Disney's idea of a 'family park where parents and children could have fun together.'"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.