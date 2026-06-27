Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean reopens with a high-tech twist
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland’s legendary Pirates of the Caribbean ride has officially reopened to theme park guests, debuting a major technological upgrade to its classic treasure-filled grotto scene.
The attraction had been closed since May 3 to accommodate the installation of the new effects.
What we know:
The attraction is welcoming back guests with a brand-new, high-tech magical illusion.
For the first time, visitors floating past the iconic treasure grotto will witness a flesh-and-blood pirate sitting atop a pile of cursed gold transform into a skeleton right before their eyes.
The character is seen picking up a piece of cursed gold, turning into a skeleton, and then returning to human form as the weight of his arm drops the coin and releases the curse.
Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., has reopened with new magic to one of the attraction’s classic scenes: the treasure-filled grotto. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, this transformation is powered by next-generation Audio-Animatronics technology.
The system is a hybridized setup that combines real-time front projection with a partially mechanically articulated head, allowing for incredibly detailed, emotional, and expressive figure movements.
Timeline:
1966: Founder Walt Disney personally oversees the development of the ride, making it the last attraction he worked on before his death.
1967: The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and the adjoining Blue Bayou Restaurant open as staples of New Orleans Square at Disneyland.
1973: Following the ride's massive success, a second version opens at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
2003: The attraction spawns a massive film franchise, starting with "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," followed by four sequels through 2017.
May 3: The ride and the Blue Bayou Restaurant temporarily close for a planned refurbishment.
June 26: The attraction officially reopens to Disneyland park guests.
What's next:
While the ride is fully open, the neighboring Blue Bayou Restaurant is currently operating under a "modified dining experience," according to Disneyland's website.
The Source: This report is based on an official announcement released by Disneyland Resort, as well as a promotional video released by Walt Disney Imagineering on June 26, which detailed the technical specifications of the ride's new upgrades.