Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean reopens with a high-tech twist

The Brief Disneyland's classic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction reopened Friday in Anaheim following a nearly two-month refurbishment closure. The ride features a major high-tech update to the treasure grotto scene, where an Audio-Animatronic pirate now transforms into a skeleton. The innovative effect uses next-generation hybridized technology developed by Walt Disney Imagineering to create highly expressive character movements.



Disneyland’s legendary Pirates of the Caribbean ride has officially reopened to theme park guests, debuting a major technological upgrade to its classic treasure-filled grotto scene.

The attraction had been closed since May 3 to accommodate the installation of the new effects.

What we know:

The attraction is welcoming back guests with a brand-new, high-tech magical illusion.

For the first time, visitors floating past the iconic treasure grotto will witness a flesh-and-blood pirate sitting atop a pile of cursed gold transform into a skeleton right before their eyes.

The character is seen picking up a piece of cursed gold, turning into a skeleton, and then returning to human form as the weight of his arm drops the coin and releases the curse.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., has reopened with new magic to one of the attraction’s classic scenes: the treasure-filled grotto. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, this transformation is powered by next-generation Audio-Animatronics technology.

The system is a hybridized setup that combines real-time front projection with a partially mechanically articulated head, allowing for incredibly detailed, emotional, and expressive figure movements.

Timeline:

1966: Founder Walt Disney personally oversees the development of the ride, making it the last attraction he worked on before his death.

1967: The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and the adjoining Blue Bayou Restaurant open as staples of New Orleans Square at Disneyland.

1973: Following the ride's massive success, a second version opens at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

2003: The attraction spawns a massive film franchise, starting with "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," followed by four sequels through 2017.

May 3: The ride and the Blue Bayou Restaurant temporarily close for a planned refurbishment.

June 26: The attraction officially reopens to Disneyland park guests.

What's next:

While the ride is fully open, the neighboring Blue Bayou Restaurant is currently operating under a "modified dining experience," according to Disneyland's website.