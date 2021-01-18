Disneyland vaccine distribution site closed on Tuesday, Jan. 19 due to high wind warnings

article

Health officials in Orange County announced the vaccine distribution site at Disneyland Resort will be closed on Tuesday, January 19 due to high wind warning issued for the area.

The Orange County Care Agency announced on social media that those with appointments for Tuesday will receive a notification regarding their rescheduled appointments. You can click here for more information from Orange County Care Agency.

The announcement comes just days after Orange County opened Disneyland as one of the supersites for coronavirus vaccinations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vaccine distribution site to open at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

