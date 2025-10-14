Disneyland resumes sales of Inspire, Believe Magic Key Passes on Nov. 4

The Brief Disneyland is resuming the sale of Inspire and Believe Magic Key passes on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The passes will be available on the official Disneyland website starting no earlier than 9 a.m. PT and are expected to sell out quickly. California residents have the option of a 12-month payment plan with a reduced down payment of $99.



Heads up if you're interested in purchasing Magic Key passes!

What we know:

Disneyland Resort on Tuesday announced it is resuming the sale of two types of Magic Key annual passes — Inspire and Believe — beginning Tuesday, Nov. 4 no earlier than 9 a.m. PT while supplies last.

California residents can pay for a pass over 12 months with 0% APR after a new, lower $99 payment, officials said.

Magic Key passes are a popular option for frequent Disneyland visitors. Guests can repeatedly visit to celebrate seasonal offerings such as Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, as well as limited-time festivals such as Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

SUGGESTED:

Guests can also enjoy these experiences alongside limited-time offerings available for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, as well as discounts on dining, merchandise, and parking.

Availability of other pass types varies throughout the year.

What's next:

Tis the season! Disneyland revealed Holidays at Disneyland Resort returns Nov. 14.

With Park Hopper admission included, Magic Key holders can experience delightful décor and limited-time offerings and holiday favorites such as "it’s a small world" Holiday, "A Christmas Fantasy Parade," and Disney Festival of Holidays.

To view current pass type availability, sign up for sale alerts or learn about the Magic Key program, visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey.