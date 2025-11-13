Disneyland reopening these attractions for its busy holiday season

The Brief Disneyland is reopening six popular attractions, including "It's A Small World" and "Storybook Land Canal Boats," just in time for the holiday season. The reopening of these attractions follows the return of Big Thunder Mountain and Mickey's PhilharMagic after extended refurbishments. The winter holiday season at Disneyland kicks off Friday, coinciding with a forecasted storm expected to bring rain to Southern California.



Disneyland is reopening some of its most popular attractions just in time for the holidays.

What we know:

Thanksgiving is two weeks away and soon, the holiday season will be in full swing.

Ahead of the winter holidays, Disneyland announced its reopening six attractions.

The following rides will reopen on Friday, Nov. 14:

It's A Small World

Storybook Land Canal Boats

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The four attractions join Big Thunder Mountain and Mickey's PhilharMagic that have returned in the past two weeks following extended refurbishments.

What's next:

The kickoff date for the winter holiday season at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is Friday.

However, the date coincides with a powerful storm forecast to slam Southern California with rain.