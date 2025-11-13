Disneyland reopening these attractions for its busy holiday season
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland is reopening some of its most popular attractions just in time for the holidays.
What we know:
Thanksgiving is two weeks away and soon, the holiday season will be in full swing.
Ahead of the winter holidays, Disneyland announced its reopening six attractions.
The following rides will reopen on Friday, Nov. 14:
- It's A Small World
- Storybook Land Canal Boats
- Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Redwood Creek Challenge Trail
The four attractions join Big Thunder Mountain and Mickey's PhilharMagic that have returned in the past two weeks following extended refurbishments.
What's next:
The kickoff date for the winter holiday season at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is Friday.
However, the date coincides with a powerful storm forecast to slam Southern California with rain.
