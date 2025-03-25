Orange County police chase ends at Disneyland parking structure

The Brief Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday night. The police chase ended at a Disneyland parking structure. Two people were detained.



The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended at a Disneyland parking structure on Monday night, officials said.

Pursuit ends at Pixar Pals Parking Structure

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office initiated the pursuit of a stolen car around 8 p.m.

As the pursuit approached the theme park area in Anaheim, officials said the suspects bailed near the Pixar Pals Parking Structure.

The parking structure was temporarily closed while law enforcement looked for the suspects, creating a traffic mess. During the search, some parkgoers were stuck waiting on a pedestrian bridge for about 30 minutes.

Eventually, officers with the Anaheim Police Department detained two people.

Later in the evening, the structure reopened and guests were able to get to their cars.

No injuries were reported.

SUGGESTED:

What we don't know:

The names of those detained have not been released.

It's unclear how many people were inside the stolen car. However, officials said there is no longer a threat.