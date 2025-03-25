Orange County police chase ends at Disneyland parking structure
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended at a Disneyland parking structure on Monday night, officials said.
Pursuit ends at Pixar Pals Parking Structure
What we know:
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office initiated the pursuit of a stolen car around 8 p.m.
As the pursuit approached the theme park area in Anaheim, officials said the suspects bailed near the Pixar Pals Parking Structure.
The parking structure was temporarily closed while law enforcement looked for the suspects, creating a traffic mess. During the search, some parkgoers were stuck waiting on a pedestrian bridge for about 30 minutes.
Eventually, officers with the Anaheim Police Department detained two people.
Later in the evening, the structure reopened and guests were able to get to their cars.
No injuries were reported.
SUGGESTED:
- In-N-Out Burger opens new location near Disneyland in Anaheim
- Disneyland offering discounted tickets for 70th anniversary celebration
- Disney's first residential community in California to open soon - take a look inside
- Disney Parks 'addicted to price hikes,' becoming more unaffordable: report
What we don't know:
The names of those detained have not been released.
It's unclear how many people were inside the stolen car. However, officials said there is no longer a threat.
The Source: Information provided by the Anaheim Police Department.