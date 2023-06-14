Disneyland offering more 'low-price' tickets this summer

Just in time for some summer fun!

Disneyland announced it is offering more low-price tickets this summer as part of the park's promise to provide nearly two months' worth of reduced admission for the resort's 100-year anniversary celebration.

The lower-priced tickets will be available on select dates during the week through August and September.

Aug. 21 is the first date cheaper tickets will be available, accordning to the website.

SUGGESTED:

Disney is still offering a special ticket deal for California residents only, allowing those eligible to visit Disneyland Resort this summer for as little as $83 per day with a 3-day, 1-park per day theme park ticket.

Three-day, 1-park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day - including weekends - for eligible guests.

The theme park also revealed Halloween festivities officially begin at Disneyland on Sept. 1.

