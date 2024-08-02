Disneyland lost & found sale: How to buy discounted Disney merch

Are you looking to get some discounted Disney merchandise? If so, then you're in luck. Disneyland and Goodwill of Orange County are having a special Lost and Found Sale.

The one-day event is happening Saturday, August 3 at Goodwill Orange County Marketplace in Santa Ana.

According to the Orange County Register, Disney cast members who registered in advance will be able to enter at 6:30 a.m. They are also allowed to bring one guest.

The sale then opens to the general public at 11 a.m. No reservations are required for the general public.

Bargain shoppers will be able to get their hands on discounted Disney ears, hats, sunglasses, plush dolls, and souvenir cups. The items for sale are merchandise that guests lost at the park.

All proceeds from the sale go to Goodwill.