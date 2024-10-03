Disneyland announces $50 kids ticket offer for limited time only

The holiday season is fast approaching, and before you know it, a new year will be upon us.

Disneyland wants you to start planning your 2025 visit to the Happiest Place on Earth with a special kids' ticket offer to help families save money for the upcoming vacation.

For a limited time only, children ages 3 to 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

There will also be options to choose a 2-Day or 3-Day ticket, with Park Hopper and Lightning Lane upgrades.

The special ticket offer is valid for visits Jan. 7 to Mar, 20, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22.

Reservations are required and subject to availability. Guests are advised to check the theme park reservation calendar for select days priced at $104 per day so adults can save money on the visit too.

Those looking to stay in the heart of the magic can also enjoy special savings with room offers at Disneyland Resort hotels.

Hotel guests can save up to 25% on select stays of four nights or longer weekdays or weekends at any of the three on-site hotels, or save up to 20% on standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 10% on guest rooms at Pixar Place Hotel, Sunday through Thursday nights, based upon space availability.

These room offers may be reserved beginning Oct. 22, 2024, for stays Jan. 7 to March 20, 2025.

Halloweentime at Disneyland runs through Oct. 31. Then, Holidays at the Disneyland Resort enchants from Nov. 15 through Jan. 6, 2025.