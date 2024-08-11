Disney D23 announcements: Everything new coming to Disneyland

Disney revealed its plans for all new lands and park experiences at the annual D23 convention in Anaheim over the weekend.

"The world needs to be entertained maybe even more so now than ever before and we take that responsibility seriously," said CEO Bob Iger Friday when the convention kicked off.

Saturday’s Disney Experiences Showcase revealed some of the new plans in store for both Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in the coming years.

Disneyland

Tiana's Bayou Adventure has a grand opening date - Nov. 15. Visitors to the "Princess and the Frog" inspired attraction, which replaces Splash Mountain, will experience all new animatronics, like a new Princess Tiana audio-animatronic created for the attraction, as well as other beloved characters and critters from the 2009 animated movie.

Following its opening at Walt Disney World earlier this year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open November 15, 2024 at Disneyland park in the newly renamed Bayou Country. / Disneyland Resort

Next year, a new show based on the life of Walt Disney, "Walt Disney – A Magical Life," will play at the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland. It will feature the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney. After the show’s debut run, it will play in rotation with "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

For the first time ever, guests will be able to see the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney in the new show "Walt Disney – A Magical Life," which will eventually play in rotation with "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln" after its initial Expand

Disney California Adventure

The original Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure will double in size with the addition of two new attractions, Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Avengers Infinity Defense will have guests join in battle across the multiverse alongside the Avengers to defeat King Thanos and recover stolen Stark technology.

California Adventure will also be home to the first-ever Coco ride at any Disney park, where guests will be invited to join Miguel on a trip through the Land of the Dead.

For Avatar fans, a new Avatar destination is also planned, with another location on Pandora as the setting. It will be inspired by the second film, an upcoming film, and future "Avatar" films.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An Avatar experience inspired by the recent Avatar film "The Way of Water" will come to Disney California Adventure and will provide guests an all-new experience in Pandora not previously seen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.



