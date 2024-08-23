Disneyland ushers in Halloween Time 2024

There may be another official month of summer, but at Disneyland, autumn is in full swing!

Halloween Time will cast its spell from Friday, Aug. 23 until Thursday, Oct. 31, while Plaza de la Familia extends the magic through November 2.

Families and guests of all ages can revel in an extended festive season with popular attractions like the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which features a "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme by Tim Burton. The skies will glow with the Halloween Screams nighttime spectacle, and the adrenaline-pumping Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark offers a thrilling experience.

Also, Disney California Adventure Park will introduce "Mickey’s Trick and Treat," a new show appealing to families and children.

Cars Land is set to undergo a spooky transformation into Radiator Screams, providing a unique seasonal twist on the beloved area.

The Plaza de la Familia will honor Dia De Los Muertos traditions with an array of refreshed entertainment, Mexican-inspired culinary delights, and vibrant decor designed to invoke the spirit of the season.

To learn more about the seasonal events and plan a visit to Disneyland Resort, you can get more information on Disneyland's website.