Porto's confirms downtown Disney location to open in 2025

Porto's Bakery, the Cuban eatery that's been making mouths water across Southern California for nearly half a century, confirmed it's opening a new location in Disney sometime next year.

The confirmation came in a press release Tuesday announcing the bakery's partnership with a digital ordering platform.

In the release, the company described itself as an "iconic destination… With six locations across Southern California and a highly anticipated seventh location coming to Downtown Disney in Anaheim in 2025…"

The Cuban, family-owned and operated bakery that has been around for nearly 50 years. Rosa Porto began her business in her home, after moving to California from Cuba in the 1960s with her husband and three children. Once the line at the house got too large, Rosa opened her first storefront in Echo Park in 1976.

Porto's now has six locations in Buena Park, Downey, Glendale, West Covina, Burbank and the most recent, Northridge, opening in 2022. According to that same press release, Porto's now serves 2 million customers a month.

The company had previously announced the forthcoming seventh location in downtown Disney, but didn't offer any information on a potential opening date. Now, Tuesday's press release shows the new location is coming soon. Though it wasn't immediately clear where exactly in downtown Disney the new bakery would be located.